Search
UFC

Ryan Spann KO’s Dominick Reyes in the first round at UFC 281 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Memphis, Tennessee native Ryan Spann scored a big KO of former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes of Hesperia, California when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the UFC 281 preliminary card, leading to the PPV action live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The lights went off at 1 minute and 20 seconds into the first round after Spann delivered a big left followed by overhand right. Check out the video of knockout below and up top.

Ryan Spann KO’s Dominick Reyes

With the victory by knockout Ryan Spann improved to 21-7-0 and secured the second straight victory. Dominick Reyes dropped to 12-4 and suffered the third defeat in a row.

In the UFC 281 main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against his old foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and reigning women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former champion Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097