Memphis, Tennessee native Ryan Spann scored a big KO of former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes of Hesperia, California when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the UFC 281 preliminary card, leading to the PPV action live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The lights went off at 1 minute and 20 seconds into the first round after Spann delivered a big left followed by overhand right. Check out the video of knockout below and up top.

Ryan Spann KO’s Dominick Reyes

With the victory by knockout Ryan Spann improved to 21-7-0 and secured the second straight victory. Dominick Reyes dropped to 12-4 and suffered the third defeat in a row.

In the UFC 281 main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against his old foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and reigning women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former champion Weili Zhang.

