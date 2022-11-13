Search
Seniesa Estrada makes successful ring return against Jazmin Gala Villarino to retain title

Parviz Iskenderov

Janibek vs Bentley

East Los Angeles’ Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) retained her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-2-2, 1 KO) of Argentina when the pair squared off at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 12. The bout served as the co-feature Janibek vs Bentley live stream on ESPN+.

After ten rounds all three scores were 100-90 in favor of the champion, who made her return to action after more than 300 days away from the ring.

“It’s been an emotional week for me because it’s been 328 days since I’ve been in the ring,” Estrada said. “And I just want to tell all girls and all women in sports to always believe in yourself and always believe in what you can do and always go after what you want. I might’ve been slowed down, but I can’t be stopped. This is what I was born to do. This is the talent God has given me, and this is my destiny, and you cannot stop destiny.

“After 11 months, we were prepared for her to come in and win. I’m the best opponent she’s faced, and she wanted to defeat me. I was prepared to go 10 rounds or get the knockout.

“I shook the ring rust off, and I’m ready to go for unification fights and undisputed fights.”

Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

