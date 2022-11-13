Kazakhstan’s 2016 Olympian and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) and former British champion Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on ESPN+. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 13.

In the ten-round co-main WBA minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles defends her title against Argentina’s Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO). Among other Janibek vs Bentley undercard bouts, Raymond Muratalla takes on Miguel Contreras in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Emiliano Vargas meets Julio Martinez in a four-rounder at lightweight and Javier Martinez faces Marco Delgado in a six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Floyd Diaz and Edgar Joe Cortes duel in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

UK and Australia

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEDT

Prelims: 12:15 am GMT / 11:15 am AEDT

While no international live stream was announced, boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Bentley from practically anywhere.

Janibek vs Bentley fight card

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title

Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA minimumweight title

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes, 4 rounds, lightweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry, 6 rounds, heavyweight