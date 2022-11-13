UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.
In the five-round main event, reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) of New Zealand makes the sixth defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira (6-1) of Brazil. The champion is seeking a revenge on his old foe, while the challenger eyes his next knockout victory in MMA, previously winning a pair of their kickboxing bouts by decision and KO.
In the five-round co-main, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) of the US defends her title against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Zhang Weili (22-3) of China. Also on the main card, an all-American lightweight battle between Dustin Poirier (28-7) and Michael Chandler (23-7). Plus, Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) faces his American-fellow Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action Dan Hooker (21-12) of New Zealand and Claudio Puelles (13-2) of Peru duel at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira
United States
Date: Saturday, November 12
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, November 13
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira from practically anywhere.
UFC 281 fight card
Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
- Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
- Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
- Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
- Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Early prelims
- Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
- Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu