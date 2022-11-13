Search
UFC

UFC 281 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Adesanya vs Pereira, main event, prelims

FIGHTMAG
Stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira results live from MSG in New York
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira faceoff | YouTube.com/UFC

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) of New Zealand makes the sixth defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira (6-1) of Brazil. The champion is seeking a revenge on his old foe, while the challenger eyes his next knockout victory in MMA, previously winning a pair of their kickboxing bouts by decision and KO.

In the five-round co-main, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) of the US defends her title against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Zhang Weili (22-3) of China. Also on the main card, an all-American lightweight battle between Dustin Poirier (28-7) and Michael Chandler (23-7). Plus, Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) faces his American-fellow Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action Dan Hooker (21-12) of New Zealand and Claudio Puelles (13-2) of Peru duel at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

United States
Date: Saturday, November 12
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 281 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, November 13
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 281 PPV on Kayo >>

Other countries
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira from practically anywhere.

UFC 281 fight card

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title
  • Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

  • Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
  • Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims

  • Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
  • Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
  • Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097