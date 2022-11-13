UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) of New Zealand makes the sixth defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira (6-1) of Brazil. The champion is seeking a revenge on his old foe, while the challenger eyes his next knockout victory in MMA, previously winning a pair of their kickboxing bouts by decision and KO.

In the five-round co-main, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) of the US defends her title against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Zhang Weili (22-3) of China. Also on the main card, an all-American lightweight battle between Dustin Poirier (28-7) and Michael Chandler (23-7). Plus, Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) faces his American-fellow Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action Dan Hooker (21-12) of New Zealand and Claudio Puelles (13-2) of Peru duel at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

United States

Date: Saturday, November 12

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 281 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, November 13

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 281 PPV on Kayo >>

Other countries

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira from practically anywhere.

UFC 281 fight card

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu