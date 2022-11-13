New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg came out on top when he faced Nicolae Negumereanu of Romania at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The light heavyweight bout kicked off UFC 281 preliminary action, leading to the PPV card live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The lights went off at 3 minutes and 44 seconds into the first round after the NZ-mixed martial artist dropped his opponent with left hook followed by heavy strikes.

Check out the video of TKO up top and below.

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Nicolae Negumereanu

THAT'S HOW YOU START A FIGHT CARD ? #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/pHQ3jfDyPW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2022

With the victory Ulberg improved to 8-1 and secured the third straight victory. Nicolae Negumereanu dropped to 13-2, which snaps his four-win streak.

In the main event of UFC 281, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces his old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, current strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on former titleholder Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.