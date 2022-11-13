Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion when she faced and dethroned, now former two-time titleholder Carla Esparza when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira fight card live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The Chinese fighter defeated her American opponent by submission. The referee called it a day at day at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the second-round after Weili applied a rear-naked choke forcing Esparza to tap.

With the victory by submission Zhang Weili improved to 23-3 and reclaimed the title. Carla Esparza dropped to 20-7, which snapped her six-win streak, and lost the belt.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591658033234706434

In the UFC 281 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against old rival Alex Pereira.

