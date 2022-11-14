Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 19.
In the main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) puts his light heavyweight title on the line when he faces No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the rematch serving as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) defends his strap against undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).
Also on the card former featherweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked Daniel Weichel (42-13) takes on promotional newcomer Timur Khizriev (11-0). Plus, No. 5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (12-2, 1 NC) meets Daniel James (13-6-1) at heavyweight. In addition, No. 10-ranked Roman Faraldo (8-0) goes up against Levan Chokheli (10-2, 1 NC) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 288 tickets
Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 tickets to witness all the action at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18 are on sale.
Bellator 288 tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
How to watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2
MMA fans can watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, November 18. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Bellator 288 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on YouTube.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 288 fight card
The current Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final
- Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title
- Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
- Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Undercard
- Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov
- Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon
- Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
- Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
- Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
- Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
- Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
- Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg