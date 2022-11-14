Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 19.

Advertisements

In the main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) puts his light heavyweight title on the line when he faces No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the rematch serving as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) defends his strap against undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

Also on the card former featherweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked Daniel Weichel (42-13) takes on promotional newcomer Timur Khizriev (11-0). Plus, No. 5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (12-2, 1 NC) meets Daniel James (13-6-1) at heavyweight. In addition, No. 10-ranked Roman Faraldo (8-0) goes up against Levan Chokheli (10-2, 1 NC) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 288 tickets

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 tickets to witness all the action at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18 are on sale.

Bellator 288 tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, November 18. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 288 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 288 fight card

The current Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Undercard

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg