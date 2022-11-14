Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji full fight video highlights

Undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) stopped UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) in the sixth round when the pair squared off in a full contact exhibition boxing match live on DAZN PPV from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, November 14.

