Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji full fight video highlights

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji: Full-Contact exhibition boxing match live on PPV from Dubai

Undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) stopped UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) in the sixth round when the pair squared off in a full contact exhibition boxing match live on DAZN PPV from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, November 14.

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji full fight video highlights as the pair squares off in an exhibition boxing match in Dubai, UAE.

Get Mayweather vs Deji full fight card results.

