Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Vitor Belfort (1-0, 1 KOs) battle it out in the main event of “MF & DAZN: X Series 003” taking place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 19. The contest features the son of former world heavyweight champion up against former UFC light heavyweight titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for four rounds boxing bout at heavyweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.

The co-main event is a four-round heavyweight bout between Josh Brueckner (1-0) and Chase DeMoor. Among the undercard bouts, King Kenny goes up against DK Money, Deen The Great takes on Walid Sharks and Minikon faces off Nick Joseph. In addition, Fangs meets 6ar6ie6 and Brandon Buckingham duels Ice Poseidon. The full lineup can be found below.

Rahman vs Belfort tickets

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 19 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas are on sale.

Rahman vs Belfort tickets can be purchased via StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 20. The start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT.

Rahman vs Belfort fight card

The full Rahman vs Belfort fight card looks as the following:

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Vitor Belfort

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon