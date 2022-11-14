UFC Vegas 65 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. In his previous bout in July, New Orleans, Louisiana-native was stopped by Sergei Pavlovich in the opening round. Before that He was KO’d by Tai Tuivasa in Round 2. The most recent win of “The Black Beast” goes back to December 2021 when he knocked out Chris Daukaus in the first round.
Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Chisinau, Moldova eyes his third win in a row. No. 12-ranked heavyweight contender was last in action in August when he scored the second-round TKO of Augusto Sakai. In March “Polar Bear” stopped Greg Hardy in Round 1.
In the co-main event Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu battle it out at light heavyweight. Moldova’s Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts by submission in the first round against Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann. Nigeria’s Nzechukwu (10-3) is coming off the win by TKO in the third round against Karl Roberson.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
Among other UFC Vegas 65 main card bouts, Chase Sherman (16-10) faces Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) at heavyweight, Andre Fialho (16-5) takes on Muslim Salikhov (18-3) at welterweight and Cody Brundage (8-2) meets Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) at middleweight. In addition, Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) duels Danny Roberts (18-6) at welterweight.
The preliminary card features Charles Johnson (11-3) up against Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) at flyweight, Jennifer Maia (19-9-1) faceoff Maryna Moroz 11-3) at women’s flyweight and Vince Morales (11-6) versus Miles Johns (12-2) at bantamweight. As well, Ricky Turcios (12-3) goes up against Kevin Natividad (9-3) at bantamweight, Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4) squares off against Maria Oliveira (13-5) at women’s straweight and Brady Hiestand (6-2) faces off Fernie Garcia (10-2) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action Natalia Silva (13-5-1) and Tereza Bleda 6-0) meet at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak card
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary card
- Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
- Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
- Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
- Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
- Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda