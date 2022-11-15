Following its event in May, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Omaha on Saturday, November 18 with BKFC 33 fight card live from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE. In the main event Joey Beltran (5-3-1, 2 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Houston Alexander (2-0) at heavyweight. In the co-main event Sean Wilson (1-0) and Kevin Croom battle it out at lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Also on the BKFC 33 card, Carlos Trinidad (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Rynell Riley (1-1, 1 KOs) at welterweight, Dakota Cochrane (3-2) faces Robbie Peralta at middleweight and Cody Land (0-1) takes on Tommy Strydom at featherweight. In addition, Drako Rodriguez duels Will Shutt (1-1-1, 1 KOs) at featherweight, Alonzo Martinez (1-0, 1 KOs) squares off against Jordan Christensen (0-2) at middleweight and Jeff Souder (0-1) contests Jaquis Williams at cruiserweight.

The preliminary card features Kassius Kayne up against Henry Lindsay at welterweight, Sarah Shell versus Audra Cummings (0-1) at women’s flyweight and Brandon Meyer faceoff Shaine Moffitt at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Justin Grizzard and Andrew Potter battle it out at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 33 tickets

BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 18 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE are on sale.

BKFC 33 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, November 18. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

The BKFC 33 free live stream of preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 33 fight card

The current BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander

Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom

Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Rynell Riley

Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta

Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom

Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt

Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen

Jeff Souder vs. Jaquis Williams

Preliminary card

Kassius Kayne vs. Henry Lindsay

Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings

Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt

Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter