Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas takes place at Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20.

The main event is a three-round heavyweight clash between No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat and No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas. The co-main event is a five-round welterweight championship bout between No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer.

Also on the card, Mark Trijsburg faces fellow promotional debutant Joilton Lutterbach at welterweight, Itay Gershon takes on newcomer Cihad Akipa at lightweight and Jahfarr Wilnis meets another Glory debutant Michal Blawdziewicz at heavyweight. In addition, No. 2-ranked Serkan Ozcaglayan and former title challenger Juri De Sousa square off at middleweight.

The preliminary card features a pair of featherweight bouts, as Dennis Wosik goes up against Mohamed El Mesbahi and Ahmad Chikh Mousa duels Mohamed el Hammouti. The full fight card can be found below.

Glory 82 tickets

Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas tickets to witness all the action at Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19 are on sale (as of writing).

Tickets are priced at €450, €200, €75, €60 and €45. Additional information and purchase options can be found on the promotion’s website.

How to watch Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas live stream on gloryfights.com at the PPV price of US$4.99, and on the respective platforms in the selected markets. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CET in Europe, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States and 7 pm GMT in the UK.

The date and time when Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20 at 6 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

The list of streaming platforms and respective markets looks as the following:

Videoland – Netherlands;

Fighting.de – Germany, Switzerland, Austria;

Viaplay – Poland;

UNnext – Japan;

bTV – Bulgaria;

Pro-TV – Romania;

Combate – Brazil;

Fight Network – Canada, Greece, Portugal, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Angola;

Arena Sport – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia;

Sports Fight – Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela;

Glory Fights – rest of the World.

Glory 82 fight card

The full Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas

Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg

Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Undercard

Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti