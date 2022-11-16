Chris Billam-Smith is back in the ring on Saturday, December 17 at Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England, where he faces Armend Xhoxhaj. The pair squares off in a cruiserweight bout headlining Boxxer fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. International live stream is expected on FITE.

Advertisements

Billam-Smith (16-1-0, 11 KOs) last fought in July when he defeated Isaac Chamberlain by unanimous points decision. Former Commonwealth champion aka “The Gentleman” is primed for his next outing and looking towards a world title shot in 2023.

The 28-year-old Albanian Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2-0, 7 KOs), known as “The Bombardier”, defeated Roman Fress back in May to claim the WBO Intercontinental cruiserweight belt. He heads to the South Coast looking to celebrate another major upset.

Also on the card, British super light-heavyweight champion “Super” Dan Azeez (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding (30-2, 17 KOs).

Azeez last fought in September when he defeated Shakan Pitters on Merseyside. The Londoner faces arguably the toughest test of his career to date. Fielding’s only defeats have come against Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith.

As well, “Sweet” Caroline Dubois (4-0, 3 KOs) was in action October when she knocked out Milena Koleva in London. The 21-year-old lightweight prodigy has her heart set on winning world titles. She returns to Bournemouth – the scene where she stopped Happy Daudi.

Plus, rising cruiserweight Viddal Riley (7-0, 4 KOs) is back in the ring following his recent third-round stoppage win over Ross McGuigan on Jonas vs Dicaire fight card in Manchester.

In addition, Lee Cutler (11-1-0, 7 KOs) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd.

‘This is the last step before the world title’

“We were blown away by the crowd in Bournemouth earlier this summer and it is great to be heading back there in December,” said Boxxer CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said.

“Chris Billam-Smith tore the roof of the place in his breathtaking win over Isaac Chamberlain. The noise was deafening and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. I’m expecting the fans to reach a whole new level as CBS continues his march towards a world title shot in what will be a tough fight against Armend Xhoxhaj.”

“We have a real treat in store as ‘Super’ Dan Azeez takes on Rocky Fielding. Rocky is a world level fighter, a big name in the UK and the only defeats on his resume are against Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith.

“With Caroline Dubois and Viddal Riley in action too, this card is an early gift for British boxing fans.”

Chris Billam-Smith added: “I can’t wait to get back to Bournemouth in front of the best atmosphere in the country.”

“Last time out was nothing short of incredible: the fight itself, the atmosphere, the occasion. This is the last step before the world title. I will put on a world class performance worthy of that chance and the phenomenal support.”

Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj fight card

The current Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj lineup can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Armend Xhoxhaj, cruiserweight

Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Azeez’s British title

Caroline Dubois vs. TBA, lightweight

Viddal Riley vs. TBA, cruiserweight

Lee Cutler vs. TBA, super welterweight