Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) battle it out at “MF & DAZN: X Series 003” taking place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 19. The contest features the son of former world heavyweight champion up against former American football defensive end and UFC fighter. The latter replaces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who was forced to withdraw due to contracting covid. The pair squares off in the scheduled for four rounds boxing bout at heavyweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.

Also on the card a four-round heavyweight bout between Josh Brueckner (1-0) and Chase DeMoor. As well, King Kenny goes up against DK Money, Deen The Great takes on Walid Sharks and Minikon faces off Nick Joseph. In addition, Fangs meets 6ar6ie6 and Brandon Buckingham duels Ice Poseidon. The full lineup can be found below.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 tickets

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 19 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased via StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch MF & DAZN: X Series 003 in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy and the entire MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch: MF & DAZN: X Series 003 in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy and the entire MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 20. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEDT.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for MF & DAZN: X Series 003 Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Austin, TX and live streamed on DAZN and YouTube can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, November 16

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 media workout is on Wednesday, November 16 at Archetype Boxing Club. The start time is 2 pm.

Thursday, November 17

The final MF & DAZN: X Series 003 pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, November 17 at Circuit of the Americas. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, November 18

The official MF & DAZN: X Series 003 weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, November 18 at Embassy Suites Austin Central. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Saturday, November 19

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight date is Saturday, November 19. The location is Moody Center. Doors open 6 pm. First fight 7 pm.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card

The current MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card looks as the following:

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon