Search
Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria date, time, where to watch, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria date, time, live stream info set
Jaime Munguia | Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Munguia vs Coria: 10-round middleweight bout live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico

Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. The scheduled for twelve rounds middleweight bout features former WBO junior middleweight champion, representing the country-host, up against opponent from Argentina. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.

Advertisements

Among the bouts featured on Munguia vs Coria undercard, Rafael Espinoza takes on Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce at featherweight, Diego Torres faces Hector Morales at lightweight and Argi Cortes meets Erick Omar Lopez at super flyweight. Plus, Israel Rodriguez goes up against Oscar Luna at super bantamweight, Victor Morales squares off against Diuhl Olguin at featherweight and Shailock Goyri duels Christian Rene Arenas at welterweight. Also in action Sergio Chirino Sanchez at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria in USA

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 20. The start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am GMT and 2 pm AEDT.

Munguia vs Coria fight card

The current Munguia vs Coria lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, featherweight
  • Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, lightweight
  • Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweight
  • Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, super flyweight
  • Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna, super bantamweight
  • Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas, welterweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097