Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. The scheduled for twelve rounds middleweight bout features former WBO junior middleweight champion, representing the country-host, up against opponent from Argentina. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.

Among the bouts featured on Munguia vs Coria undercard, Rafael Espinoza takes on Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce at featherweight, Diego Torres faces Hector Morales at lightweight and Argi Cortes meets Erick Omar Lopez at super flyweight. Plus, Israel Rodriguez goes up against Oscar Luna at super bantamweight, Victor Morales squares off against Diuhl Olguin at featherweight and Shailock Goyri duels Christian Rene Arenas at welterweight. Also in action Sergio Chirino Sanchez at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria in USA

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 20. The start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am GMT and 2 pm AEDT.

Munguia vs Coria fight card

The current Munguia vs Coria lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, featherweight

Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, lightweight

Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. TBA, featherweight

Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweight

Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, super flyweight

Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna, super bantamweight

Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas, welterweight