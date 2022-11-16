UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 19. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20.

In the main event former UFC heavyweight champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) of the US squares off against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Moldova. In the co-main event Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) of Moldova and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) of Nigeria battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the card Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) takes on Chase Sherman (16-10) at heavyweight, Andre Fialho (16-5) meets Muslim Salikhov (18-3) at welterweight and Danny Roberts (18-6) faces Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) also at welterweight. In addition, Charles Johnson (11-3) duels Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) at flyweight and Maryna Moroz (11-3) goes up against Jennifer Maia (19-9-1) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC Vegas 65 Australia time, Lewis vs Spivak

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 20. The main card start time is scheduled for 8 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 5 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 65 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda