UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 19. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20.
In the main event former UFC heavyweight champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) of the US squares off against No. 12-ranked Sergey Spivak (15-3) of Moldova. In the co-main event Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) of Moldova and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) of Nigeria battle it out at light heavyweight.
Also on the card Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) takes on Chase Sherman (16-10) at heavyweight, Andre Fialho (16-5) meets Muslim Salikhov (18-3) at welterweight and Danny Roberts (18-6) faces Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) also at welterweight. In addition, Charles Johnson (11-3) duels Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) at flyweight and Maryna Moroz (11-3) goes up against Jennifer Maia (19-9-1) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
UFC Vegas 65 Australia time, Lewis vs Spivak
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 20. The main card start time is scheduled for 8 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 5 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 65 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary card
- Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
- Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
- Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
- Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
- Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda