Bellator 288 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anderson 2 (video)

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday November 18, which makes it Saturday November 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) defends his light heavyweight strap against No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the rematch, which also serves as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event, lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) puts his title on the line when he faces undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

Get Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 full fight card

Bellator 288 fight card

Main Card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final
  • Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title
  • Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Bellator 288 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Nemkov vs Anderson 2

Undercard

  • Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov
  • Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon
  • Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco
  • Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
  • Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
  • Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
  • Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg
