Bellator 288 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anderson 2 (video)

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday November 18, which makes it Saturday November 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) defends his light heavyweight strap against No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the rematch, which also serves as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event, lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) puts his title on the line when he faces undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).
Tickets for Bellator 288 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.
Get Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Bellator 288 fight card
Main Card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final
- Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title
- Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
- Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Undercard
- Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov
- Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon
- Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco
- Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
- Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick
- Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
- Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
- Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg