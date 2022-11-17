Bellator 288 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Anderson 2 (video)

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday November 18, which makes it Saturday November 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) defends his light heavyweight strap against No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the rematch, which also serves as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event, lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) puts his title on the line when he faces undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

Tickets for Bellator 288 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Get Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 288 fight card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Undercard

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg