Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Munguia vs Coria: 10-round middleweight bout live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico

Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) takes on Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight main event live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Munguia vs Coria start time, how to watch, undercard

Among the bouts featured on Munguia vs Coria undercard, Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce squares off against Rafael Espinoza at featherweight, Hector Morales meets Diego Torres at lightweight and Erick Omar Lopez goes up against Argi Cortes at super flyweight. In addition, Oscar Luna faces Israel Rodriguez at super bantamweight and Victor Morales duels Diuhl Olguin at featherweight.

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

