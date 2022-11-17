Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta square off in the main event live stream from Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, November 19. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout with the vacant European junior featherweight title on the line. In the ten-round co-main event light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde takes on Stefani Koykov in a match that could have world title implications for the London native.

Also on the card, unbeaten prospect Eithan James (9-0) goes up against southpaw boxer-puncher Connor Parker (14-1, 1 KO) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBO European junior welterweight belt. As well, rising light heavyweight Ezra Taylor (3-0, 2 KOs) is in a six-round action against an opponent to be named. Plus, Irish prospect William Hayden (4-0, 1 KO) meets Romanian veteran Marian Marius Istrate (3-13) in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Owen Cooper (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Jamie Stewart (3-2-2) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta

Liam Davies (12-0, 5 KOs) is a former English bantamweight champion who captured the British junior featherweight strap in his last outing with a hard-fought decision over Marc Leach at Telford International Centre. He is a four-year pro who also holds a near-shutout win over Nicaragua’s Dixon Flores.

Ionut Baluta (15-3, 3 KOs), a native of Romania who now trains in England, is no stranger to upsetting the apple cart. In 2020, he stunned former world champion TJ Doheny by decision and knocked out Irish Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce in consecutive bouts. Following a razor-thin decision loss to Michael Conlan last April, Baluta rebounded to upset Brad Foster in May for the WBC International title.

Anthony Yarde vs Stefani Koykov

Anthony Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs), the WBO No. 1 light heavyweight contender, is in line for a shot at unified champion Artur Beterbiev in early 2023. He hopes to shake off the ring rust following a nearly yearlong layoff. In his last outing, he knocked out Lyndon Arthur in four rounds, avenging a December 2020 split decision defeat.

Stefani Koykov (14-1, 12 KOs) has won 12 straight bouts since the lone blemish on his record.

How to watch Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta

Boxing fans can watch Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, November 19. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davies vs Baluta from practically anywhere.

Davies vs Baluta fight card

The announced Davies vs Baluta fight card looks as the following:

Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta Junior, 12 rounds, junior featherweight – vacant European junior featherweight title

Anthony Yarde vs. Stefani Koykov, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Eithan James vs. Connor Parker (14-1, 1 KO), 10 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant WBO European junior welterweight title

Ezra Taylor vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

William Hayden vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 6 rounds, lightweight

Owen Cooper vs. Jamie Stewart, 10 rounds, welterweight