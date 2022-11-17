Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) squares off against Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-round heavyweight boxing bout at “MF & DAZN: X Series 003” live on DAZN from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 tickets can be purchased via StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Also on the card, Josh Brueckner (1-0) takes on Chase DeMoor in a four-round heavyweight bout. As well, DK Money faces King Kenny, Walid Sharks meets Deen The Great, and Nick Joseph battles it out against Minikon. In addition, Fangs duels 6ar6ie6 and Ice Poseidon faces off against Brandon Buckingham.

Get MF & DAZN: X Series 003 full fight card.