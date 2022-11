Bellator 288 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 preliminary card live stream from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT, which makes it 10 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 19.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 288 preliminary card looks as the following:

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg

Bellator 288 prelims – international live stream

