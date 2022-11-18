Glory 82 weigh-in results, Plazibat vs Catinas (video)

Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the three-round heavyweight main event, No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas takes on No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat. The co-main event is a five-round welterweight championship bout between No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer.

Get Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Glory 82 fight card

Main Card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas

Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg

Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Undercard

Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti