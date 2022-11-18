Glory 82 weigh-in results, Plazibat vs Catinas (video)

Search
Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas

Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the three-round heavyweight main event, No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas takes on No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat. The co-main event is a five-round welterweight championship bout between No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer.

Get Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Glory 82 fight card

Main Card

  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas
  • Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer
  • Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg
  • Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa
  • Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Glory 82 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Plazibat vs Catinas

Undercard

  • Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi
  • Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti
