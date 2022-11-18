Glory 82 weigh-in results, Plazibat vs Catinas (video)

Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the three-round heavyweight main event, No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas takes on No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat. The co-main event is a five-round welterweight championship bout between No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer.
Get Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Glory 82 fight card
Main Card
- Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas
- Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer
- Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg
- Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa
- Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa
Glory 82 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Plazibat vs Catinas
Undercard
- Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi
- Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti