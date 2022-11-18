Search
Jaime Munguia primed for Gonzalo Gaston Coria, looks for ‘big fight in 2023’

Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia and Gonzalo Gaston Coria at press conference
Jaime Munguia and Gonzalo Gaston Coria at press conference

Munguia vs Coria: 10-round middleweight bout live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico

Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) makes his final appearance inside the ring for 2022 when he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in the main event at Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of their ten-round middleweight bout live stream on DAZN the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

“I am very excited to be in Guadalajara,” said undefeated former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia, representing the country-host. “We are ready to bring a show to the fans here. In boxing, there are no simple opponents, and Coria is no exception. We hope that once we pass this hurdle, we are set for a big fight in 2023.”

Middleweight contender from Argentina, Gonzalo Gaston Coria said: “I am excited for the opportunity to showcase my talent against a great champion like Jaime. We have trained hard, and come Saturday the fans are in for a treat.”

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card.

