Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) makes his final appearance inside the ring for 2022 when he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in the main event at Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of their ten-round middleweight bout live stream on DAZN the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

“I am very excited to be in Guadalajara,” said undefeated former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia, representing the country-host. “We are ready to bring a show to the fans here. In boxing, there are no simple opponents, and Coria is no exception. We hope that once we pass this hurdle, we are set for a big fight in 2023.”

Middleweight contender from Argentina, Gonzalo Gaston Coria said: “I am excited for the opportunity to showcase my talent against a great champion like Jaime. We have trained hard, and come Saturday the fans are in for a treat.”

