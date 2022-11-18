Search
Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria weigh-in results

FIGHTMAG
Jaime Munguia weigh-in
Jaime Munguia weigh-in | Kevin Estrada/Golden Boy Promotions

Munguia vs Coria: 10-round middleweight bout live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight main event live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

On the Munguia vs Coria undercard, Rafael Espinoza squares off against Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce at featherweight, Diego Torres meets Hector Morales at lightweight, and Argi Cortes takes on Erick Omar Lopez at super flyweight. In addition, Oscar Luna battles it out against Israel Rodriguez at super bantamweight and Victor Morales duels Diuhl Olguin at featherweight.

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Munguia vs Coria fight card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, featherweight
  • Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, lightweight

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria start time, how to watch

  • Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweight
  • Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, super flyweight
  • Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna, super bantamweight
  • Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas, welterweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097