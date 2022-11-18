Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria weigh-in results

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight main event live on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

On the Munguia vs Coria undercard, Rafael Espinoza squares off against Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce at featherweight, Diego Torres meets Hector Morales at lightweight, and Argi Cortes takes on Erick Omar Lopez at super flyweight. In addition, Oscar Luna battles it out against Israel Rodriguez at super bantamweight and Victor Morales duels Diuhl Olguin at featherweight.

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Munguia vs Coria fight card

Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, featherweight

Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, lightweight

Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. TBA, featherweight

Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweight

Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, super flyweight

Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna, super bantamweight

Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas, welterweight