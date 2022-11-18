Search
Boxing

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) face off at “MF & DAZN: X Series 003” in a four-round heavyweight boxing bout live on DAZN from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Also on the card, Josh Brueckner (1-0) takes on Chase DeMoor in a four-round heavyweight bout. In addition, King Kenny squares off against DK Money, Deen The Great faces Walid Sharks and Minikon meets Nick Joseph. As well, Fangs battles 6ar6ie6 and Brandon Buckingham duels Ice Poseidon.

Tickets for MF & DAZN: X Series 003 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Get MF & DAZN: X Series 003 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card

  • Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy
  • Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks
  • Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 start time, tickets, how to watch

  • King Kenny vs. DK Money
  • Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon
  • Minikon vs. Nick Joseph
  • Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097