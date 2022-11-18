MF & DAZN: X Series 003 weigh-in results (video)

Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) face off at “MF & DAZN: X Series 003” in a four-round heavyweight boxing bout live on DAZN from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card, Josh Brueckner (1-0) takes on Chase DeMoor in a four-round heavyweight bout. In addition, King Kenny squares off against DK Money, Deen The Great faces Walid Sharks and Minikon meets Nick Joseph. As well, Fangs battles 6ar6ie6 and Brandon Buckingham duels Ice Poseidon.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6