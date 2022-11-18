UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round heavyweight main event, Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) squares off against Sergey Spivak (15-3). In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) takes on Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) at light heavyweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
UFC Vegas 65 fight card
Get UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
UFC Vegas 65 start time: Lewis vs Spivak
Preliminary card
- Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
- Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
- Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
- Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
- Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda