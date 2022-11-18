Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Spivak

FIGHTMAG
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis weigh-in
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round heavyweight main event, Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) squares off against Sergey Spivak (15-3). In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) takes on Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) at light heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 65 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

UFC Vegas 65 start time: Lewis vs Spivak

Preliminary card

  • Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
  • Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
  • Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
  • Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda
MMANewsUFC

Stream boxing live on DAZN

