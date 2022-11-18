UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round heavyweight main event, Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) squares off against Sergey Spivak (15-3). In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) takes on Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) at light heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 65 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda