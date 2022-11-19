Bellator 288 airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, November 18. In the five-round main event light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) and No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) square off in the rematch serving as the Bellator World Grand Prix Final. The five-round co-main event is a lightweight title fight between champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) and undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).
Among other bouts, former 145-pound title challenger and No. 7-ranked Daniel Weichel (42-13) meets promotional newcomer Timur Khizriev (11-0) at featherweight. As well, No. 5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (12-2, 1 NC) takes on Daniel James (13-6-1) at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, No. 10-ranked Roman Faraldo (8-0) and Levan Chokheli (10-2, 1 NC) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, November 18
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Bellator 288 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 288 fight card
Get Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 full fight card and results below.
Main Card
- Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson by unanimous decision (48–47, 49–46, 49–46) – retains Bellator light heavyweight title, wins light heavyweight Grand Prix final
- Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–44) – wins Bellator MMA lightweight title
- Timur Khizriev def. Daniel Weichel by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)
- Daniel James def. Tyrell Fortune by TKO (elbows, R2 at 0:27)
- Levan Chokheli def. Roman Faraldo by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)
Bellator 288 full fight card set for Nov 18 in Chicago
Undercard
- Imamshafi Aliev def. Sean Connor Fallon by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 3:20)
- Killys Mota def. Jairo Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Archie Colgan def. Jesse Hannam by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:50)
- Sullivan Cauley def. Jay Radick by KO (punches, R1 at 1:01)
- Jordan Newman def. Jayden Taulker by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:20)
- Laird Anderson def. Rob Fenicle by TKO (elbows, R2 at 2:28)
- Isaiah Hokit def. Matias Nader by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:48)
- Vladimir Gouvea def. Kory Moegenburg by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:46)