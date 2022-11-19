BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander airs live stream from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday, November 18. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, November 19.

Advertisements

In the main event Joey Beltran (5-3-1, 2 KOs) squares off against unbeaten Houston Alexander (2-0) at heavyweight. In the co-main event Sean Wilson (1-0) takes on Kevin Croom at lightweight. Among other bouts, Rynell Riley (1-1, 1 KOs) faces Carlos Trinidad (1-0, 1 KOs) at welterweight, Dakota Cochrane (3-2) meets Robbie Peralta at middleweight and Tommy Strydom duels Cody Land (0-1) at featherweight. Plus, Will Shutt (1-1-1, 1 KOs) goes up against Drako Rodriguez at featherweight and Alonzo Martinez (1-0, 1 KOs) contests Jordan Christensen (0-2) at middleweight.

Among the prelims, Audra Cummings (0-1) meets Sarah Shell at women’s flyweight and Brandon Meyer faces Shaine Moffitt at lightweight. In addition, Andrew Potter and Justin Grizzard battle it out at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, November 18

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 33 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 33 fight card

Get BKFC 33: Beltran vs Alexander full fight card and results below.

Main card

Houston Alexander def. Joey Beltran by TKO (R2 at 0:38)

Kevin Croom def. Sean Wilson by KO (R2 at 4:25)

Carlos Trinidad def. Rynell Riley by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 47-46)

Dakota Cochrane def. Robbie Peralta by TKO (R5 at 0:35)

Tommy Strydom def. Cody Land by KO (R3 at 1:51)

Alonzo Martinez def. Jordan Christensen by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-44)

Drako Rodriguez def. Will Shutt by KO (R3 at 0:51)

Preliminary card

Sarah Shell def. Audra Cummings by TKO (R2 at 1:08)

Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter – Cancelled. Grizzard didn’t turn up at the event.

Brandon Meyer def. Shaine Moffitt by KO (R1 at 1:03)