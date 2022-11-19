Search
Glory 82 free live stream of prelims (video)

Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas

GLORY 82: Plazibat vs Catinas undercard airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany. Video is available up top.

The preliminary card features two featherweight bouts. Dennis Wosik squares off against Mohamed El Mesbahi and Ahmad Chikh Mousa takes on Mohamed el Hammouti.

Get Glory 82 full fight card and start time.

