Kickboxing event Glory 82 airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19. On the top of fight card No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat and No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer battle it out for the vacant welterweight title.
Also on the card, Mark Trijsburg and Joilton Lutterbach meet at welterweight, Cihad Akipa goes up against Itay Gershon at lightweight and Jahfarr Wilnis faces off Michal Blawdziewicz at heavyweight. In addition, former title challenger Juri De Sousa and No. 2-ranked Serkan Ozcaglayan square off at middleweight.
Among the prelims Dennis Wosik duels Mohamed El Mesbahi and Mohamed el Hammouti takes on Ahmad Chikh Mousa at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas
Holland
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 8 pm CET
USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Sunday, November 20
Time: 6 am AEDT
Glory 82 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card.
Glory 82 fight card
Get Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas
- Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer
- Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg
- Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa
- Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa
Undercard
- Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi
- Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti