Kickboxing event Glory 82 airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19. On the top of fight card No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat and No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer battle it out for the vacant welterweight title.

Also on the card, Mark Trijsburg and Joilton Lutterbach meet at welterweight, Cihad Akipa goes up against Itay Gershon at lightweight and Jahfarr Wilnis faces off Michal Blawdziewicz at heavyweight. In addition, former title challenger Juri De Sousa and No. 2-ranked Serkan Ozcaglayan square off at middleweight.

Among the prelims Dennis Wosik duels Mohamed El Mesbahi and Mohamed el Hammouti takes on Ahmad Chikh Mousa at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas

Holland

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8 pm CET

USA, UK & other countries

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 6 am AEDT

Glory 82 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card.

Glory 82 fight card

Get Glory 82: Plazibat vs Catinas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas

Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg

Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Undercard

Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti