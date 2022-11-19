UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak aka UFC Vegas 65 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) and No. 12-ranked contender Sergey Spivak.

The co-main is a light heavyweight contest between Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3). Also on the card Chase Sherman (16-10) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) square off at heavyweight. As well, Andre Fialho (16-5) and Muslim Salikhov (18-3) meet in a 170-pound clash. In addition, Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) and Danny Roberts (18-6) battle it out at welterweight. The full UFC Vegas 65 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, November 19

Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, November 20

Main Card: 8 am AEDT

Prelims: 5 am AEDT

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak results

Get UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda