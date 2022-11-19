UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak aka UFC Vegas 65 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 19, which makes it Sunday November 20 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) and No. 12-ranked contender Sergey Spivak.
The co-main is a light heavyweight contest between Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3). Also on the card Chase Sherman (16-10) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) square off at heavyweight. As well, Andre Fialho (16-5) and Muslim Salikhov (18-3) meet in a 170-pound clash. In addition, Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) and Danny Roberts (18-6) battle it out at welterweight. The full UFC Vegas 65 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 19
Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, November 20
Main Card: 8 am AEDT
Prelims: 5 am AEDT
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivak results
Get UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary card
- Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
- Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
- Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
- Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
- Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda