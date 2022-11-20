Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. The contest features former WBO junior middleweight champion, representing the country-host, up against contender from Argentina. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at middleweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20.

In the co-main Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs) and Erick Omar Lopez (16-6-2, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at super flyweight. Also on the card, Diego Torres (15-0, 14 KOs) goes up against Hector Morales (6-1-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Benito Sanchez Garcia (15-6-2, 3 KOs) faces off Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez (7-0-2, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 11 am AEDT

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Munguia vs Coria from practically anywhere.

Munguia vs Coria fight card

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight

Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, 8 rounds, lightweight

Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria results

Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez – unanimous draw (95-95, 95-95, 95)

We have a DRAW to start the night ?#MunguiaCoria pic.twitter.com/9Qs6xcwRId — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2022

Diego Torres def. Hector Morales by KO (R4 at 0:19)

Argi Cortes def. Erick Lopez by split decision (95-92, 91-96, 95-92)

Argi Cortes survives two knockdowns and wins by split decision ?#MunguiaCoria pic.twitter.com/oyjZurnNF7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2022

Jaime Munguia def. Gonzalo Coria by TKO (R3)

JAIME MUNGUÍA FINISHES IT IN THE THIRD ROUND ?#MunguiaCoria pic.twitter.com/WQMleTuoIg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2022