Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, November 19. The contest features former WBO junior middleweight champion, representing the country-host, up against contender from Argentina. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at middleweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 20.
In the co-main Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs) and Erick Omar Lopez (16-6-2, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at super flyweight. Also on the card, Diego Torres (15-0, 14 KOs) goes up against Hector Morales (6-1-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Benito Sanchez Garcia (15-6-2, 3 KOs) faces off Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez (7-0-2, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 20
Time: 11 am AEDT
Munguia vs Coria fight card
- Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez, 10 rounds, super flyweight
- Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria results
- Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez – unanimous draw (95-95, 95-95, 95)
- Diego Torres def. Hector Morales by KO (R4 at 0:19)
- Argi Cortes def. Erick Lopez by split decision (95-92, 91-96, 95-92)
- Jaime Munguia def. Gonzalo Coria by TKO (R3)