Jack Della Maddalena secured his thirteenth straight victory when he faced Danny Roberts at UFC Vegas 65 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. The Australian MMA fighter dominated and stopped his opponent from the UK with a series of big punches. The referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 3 minutes and 24 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of finish below.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 20.

Jack Della Maddalena TKO’s Danny Roberts

THREE STRAIGHT FIRST ROUND FINISHES FOR DELLA MADDALENA ? #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/yz2dVLyjxH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

With the victory by TKO Jack Della Maddalena improved to 13-2. In his following bout he is looking to battle it out in front of his hometown crowd at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski in Perth, WA on February 12, 2023.

Danny Roberts dropped to 18-7.

Get UFC Vegas 65 full fight card results.