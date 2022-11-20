Search
Kennedy Nzechukwu TKO’s Ion Cutelaba with knee & punches in new UFC Vegas 65 main event (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 65

Kennedy Nzechukwu came out victorious when he faced Ion Cutelaba on the top of UFC Vegas 65 fight card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. The pair was initially set to battle it out in the co-main event, but the contest was elevated to the top of the bill after the original headline-bout between former champion Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) and No. 12-ranked contender Sergey Spivak got cancelled due to “a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis’ side”.

The scheduled for three-rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the second round after Nzechukwu delivered a big knee followed by the heavy punches dropping Cutelaba to the canvas. Check out the video of finish below.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 20.

Kennedy Nzechukwu TKO’s Ion Cutelaba

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

With the victory by TKO Nigeria’s Nzechukwu improved to 11-3 and secured his second win in a row. Moldova’s Cutelaba dropped to 16-9-1, 1 NC and picked up the third straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 65 full fight card results.

