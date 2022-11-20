Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great and Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein make their pro boxing debuts in the main event live stream from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for four rounds super featherweight bout headlining the third edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series”. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.

In the co-main event Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) faceoff in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Josh Brueckner (1-0) takes on Chase DeMoor in a four-rounder at heavyweight, Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny faces Miller Dakota aka DK Money in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Brandon Buckingham meets Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

In addition, Malcolm Minikon duels Nick Joseph in a four-rounder at heavyweight and Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr battles Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks free live stream of ‘Countdown Show‘ starts an hour prior to the fight action.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card

Get MF & DAZN: X Series 003 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great vs. Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny vs. Miller Dakota aka DK Money, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr vs. Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph, 4 rounds, heavyweight

MF & DAZN: X Series 003 results

Minikon def. Nick Joseph by DQ (R4 at 1:40)

Brandon Buckingham def. Ice Poseidon by TKO (R1 at 2:13)

Faze Temperrr def. Overtflow by KO (R1 at 0:30)

King Kenny def. DK Money (R1 at 1:34)

Greg Hardy def. Hasim Rahman Jr by unanimous decision

Josh Brueckner def. Chase DeMoor by TKO (R2 at 3:00)

All OVER, @BruecknerJosh gets the win after the second round but there's still verbals ?@MisfitsBoxing | https://t.co/fmB3r56sQV pic.twitter.com/s3KfQIIzm5 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) November 20, 2022

Deen The Great def. Walid Sharks by KO (R3)