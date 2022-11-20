Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great and Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein make their pro boxing debuts in the main event live stream from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for four rounds super featherweight bout headlining the third edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series”. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 20.
In the co-main event Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) and Greg Hardy (1-0, 1 KOs) faceoff in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Josh Brueckner (1-0) takes on Chase DeMoor in a four-rounder at heavyweight, Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny faces Miller Dakota aka DK Money in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Brandon Buckingham meets Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.
In addition, Malcolm Minikon duels Nick Joseph in a four-rounder at heavyweight and Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr battles Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 20
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT
Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks free live stream of ‘Countdown Show‘ starts an hour prior to the fight action.
MF & DAZN: X Series 003 fight card
Get MF & DAZN: X Series 003 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great vs. Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny vs. Miller Dakota aka DK Money, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr vs. Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph, 4 rounds, heavyweight
MF & DAZN: X Series 003 results
- Minikon def. Nick Joseph by DQ (R4 at 1:40)
- Brandon Buckingham def. Ice Poseidon by TKO (R1 at 2:13)
- Faze Temperrr def. Overtflow by KO (R1 at 0:30)
- King Kenny def. DK Money (R1 at 1:34)
- Greg Hardy def. Hasim Rahman Jr by unanimous decision
- Josh Brueckner def. Chase DeMoor by TKO (R2 at 3:00)
- Deen The Great def. Walid Sharks by KO (R3)