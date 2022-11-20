Search
Spinning wheel kick: Muslim Salikhov TKO’s Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 65 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 65

Muslim Salikhov handed Andre Fialho his second defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 65 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. The fight was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 3 seconds into the third rounds after Salikhov delivered a spinning wheel kick followed by a pair of hooks. Check out the video of stoppage below.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 20.

Muslim Salikhov TKO’s Andre Fialho

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

With the victory by TKO Muslim Salikhov improved to 19-3 and rebounded from the defeated suffered in his previous bout in July against Li Jingliang. Andre Fialho dropped to 16-6, 1 NC.

Earlier at the event Natalia Silva similarly defeated Tereza Bleda via third-round TKO with spinning back kick and punches.

Get UFC Vegas 65 full fight card results.

