Natalia Silva came out on top when she faced Tereza Bleda at UFC Vegas 65 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. The Brazilian MMA fighter defeated Dana White’s Contender Series winner from Czech Republic via TKO, delivering a spectacular spinning back kick to the face followed by punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 27 seconds into the third round.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 20.

Check out the video of finish below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Natalia Silva TKO’s Tereza Bleda

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 65 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

With the victory by TKO Silva improved to 14-5-1 and secured her eighth win in a row. Bleda dropped to 6-1 and suffered her first career defeat.

