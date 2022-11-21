Search
Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Munguia stops Coria in 3 rounds in Guadalajara, Mexico

Closing 2022 with one last fight, Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) secured a third-round, knockout victory against Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-6, 8 KOs). Coria was dropped in the second round, but managed to get back up only to hit the mat again at 2:32 in the third round during the scheduled 10-round middleweight fight. The event took place at Arena Astros and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

“Thank you to Guadalajara for showing up to this event,” said Jaime Munguia. “This year we couldn’t do Charlo, but hopefully we can do it next year. But I also know that Gennadiy Golovkin has no compromises, and isn’t signed with anyone. We really want to make that fight happen in May. Golovkin – see you in 2023!”

Get Munguia vs Coria full fight card results.

