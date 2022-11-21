Paul Gallen (14-2-1, 8 KOs) and Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, November 23. The contest, titled “One More Time”, pits old rivals squaring off in a six-round heavyweight boxing match. Their first fight at “Origin Rumble” in September ended in favor of Gal, who took the win via third-round TKO. The upcoming bout might also be his final appearance inside the ring. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Also on the card Paulo Aokuso (2-0-0) goes up against David Zegarra (35-8-1) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Michael Zerafa (30-4-0) takes on undefeated Danilo Creati (8-0-0) in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Among other Gallen vs Hodges 2 undercard bouts, Ty Telford (8-1-1, 4 KOs) meets Joel Taylor (8-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight bout for the vacant Australian title. As well, a pair of super welterweight matchups feature Koen Mazoudier (10-2, 4 KOs) up against Wade Ryan (20-10, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder and Tommy Browne (42-8-2, 18 KOs) faceoff Jorge Kapeen (3-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder. In addition, Michael Pengue (7-2, 4 KOs) clashes with Benjamin Hussain (6-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight duel. The full lineup can be found below.

Gallen vs Hodges 2 tickets

Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 tickets to witness all the action on Wednesday, November 23 at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW are on sale.

Gallen vs Hodges 2 tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2

Boxing fans can watch Gallen vs Hodges 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, November 23. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT / 4 pm AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm AEDT / 7 pm AWST.

Gallen vs Hodges 2 fight card

The current Gallen vs Hodges 2 lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati, 10 rounds, middleweight

Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor, 10 rounds, welterweight

Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs, 5 rounds, super featherweight

Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra, 4 rounds, featherweight

George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones, 4 rounds, heavyweight