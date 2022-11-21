PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, November 25. The fight card live on PPV features a series of MMA bouts with six titles, six belts and $6 million contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

On the top of the card Kayla Harrison is looking for her third PFL gold as she faces Larissa Pacheco at women’s lightweight. Among other title bouts, Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins battle it out at featherweight, Ante Delija faces Matheus Scheffel at heavyweight and Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on Stevie Ray at lightweight. Plus, Sadibou Sy meets Dilano Taylor at welterweight and Rob Wilkinson duels Omari Akhmedov at light heavyweight.

Among the non-title showcase fights, Aspen Ladd and Julia Budd square off at women’s featherweight, Natan Schulte clashes with Jeremy Stephens at lightweight and Dakota Ditcheva battles Katherine Corogenes at women’s flyweight. Also on the card, Marlon Moraes up against Sheymon Moraes at featherweight, Magomed Magomedkerimov faceoff Gleison Tibau at catchweight and Biaggio Ali Walsh versus Tom Graesser at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL Championship 2022 tickets

PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York, NY on Friday, November 25 are on sale.

PFL Championship 2022 tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco

MMA fans can watch PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Friday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $49.99.

PFL Championship 2022 prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+ following a pre-fight show kicking off 30 minutes earlier.

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco from practically anywhere.

PFL Championship 2022 fight card

The current PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – PFL women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – PFL featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – PFL heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd – women’s featherweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – PFL lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – PFL welterweight championship

Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – PFL light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes – featherweight

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau – catchweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight (amateur fight)