Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, November 26 with BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks taking place at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent local and international fighters participating.

Advertisements

In the main event British heavyweight Mick Terrill is back in the ring following his win at BKFC 27 in London facing off unbeaten American Steven Banks. Among other bouts, Anthony Holmes squares off against Darren Hendry, Danny Christie takes on Darren Godfrey, Will Cairns meets Liam Wilson and Tom Scott duels John Ferguson. Also on the card, Lewis Donnelly up against Lee Browne, David Round faceoff Nathan Owens and Lewis Keen versus Lewy Sherriff.

Among the prelims, Mathilda Wilson faces Melanie Shah, Agi Faulkner meets Dan Robson and Matt Shippen takes on Rob Cunningham. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.

The date when BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.

The BKFC Newcastle free live stream of preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC Newcastle fight card

The current BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Mick Terrill vs. Steven Banks

Anthony Holmes vs. Darren Hendry

Danny Christie vs. Darren Godfrey

Will Cairns vs. Liam Wilson

Tom Scott vs. John Ferguson

Lewis Donnelly vs. Lee Browne

David Round vs. Nathan Owens

Lewis Keen vs. Lewy Sherriff

Preliminary card

Mathilda Wilson vs. Melanie Shah

Agi Faulkner vs. Daniel Robson

Matt Shippen vs. Rob Cunningham