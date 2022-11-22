Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC Newcastle: Date, time, fight card, how to watch, Terrill vs Banks

FIGHTMAG
BKFC Newcastle Terrill vs Banks date, time, live stream set
Mick Terrill | BKFC

BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, November 26 with BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks taking place at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the prominent local and international fighters participating.

Advertisements

In the main event British heavyweight Mick Terrill is back in the ring following his win at BKFC 27 in London facing off unbeaten American Steven Banks. Among other bouts, Anthony Holmes squares off against Darren Hendry, Danny Christie takes on Darren Godfrey, Will Cairns meets Liam Wilson and Tom Scott duels John Ferguson. Also on the card, Lewis Donnelly up against Lee Browne, David Round faceoff Nathan Owens and Lewis Keen versus Lewy Sherriff.

Among the prelims, Mathilda Wilson faces Melanie Shah, Agi Faulkner meets Dan Robson and Matt Shippen takes on Rob Cunningham. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.

The date when BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.

The BKFC Newcastle free live stream of preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

Stream BKFC Newcastle live on FITE

BKFC Newcastle fight card

The current BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Mick Terrill vs. Steven Banks
  • Anthony Holmes vs. Darren Hendry
  • Danny Christie vs. Darren Godfrey
  • Will Cairns vs. Liam Wilson
  • Tom Scott vs. John Ferguson
  • Lewis Donnelly vs. Lee Browne
  • David Round vs. Nathan Owens
  • Lewis Keen vs. Lewy Sherriff

Preliminary card

  • Mathilda Wilson vs. Melanie Shah
  • Agi Faulkner vs. Daniel Robson
  • Matt Shippen vs. Rob Cunningham
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097