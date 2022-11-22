Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) square off in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The twelve-round contest features Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion up against undefeated Saginaw, Michigan native. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman battle it out for the vacant British heavyweight title. Among other Whyte vs Franklin undercard bouts, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight strap in a ten-rounder against Ricards Bolotniks. In addition, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin

Boxing fans can watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

Whyte vs Franklin Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 am.

Whyte vs Franklin Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Whyte vs Franklin Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in London, England can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, November 23

Whyte vs Franklin media workout is on Wednesday, November 23 at Camden Boxing Club. The start time is 2 pm.

Thursday, November 24

The final Whyte vs Franklin pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, November 24 at Royal Institute of British Architects. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm.

Friday, November 25

The official Whyte vs Franklin weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, November 25 at The Drum Wembley. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm. The event is open to public.

Whyte vs Franklin fight card

The current Whyte vs Franklin lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Richards’ WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. TBA, heavyweight

George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight