Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) and Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The contest features two-time world title challenger of Long Beach, California up against former WBA light welterweight champion of New Orleans, Louisiana. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant WBC super lightweight title on the line. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27.

The co-main event is a ten-round unified WBC and WBO light flyweight championship bout between Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (26-2, 9 KO) of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. Among other Zepeda vs Prograis undercard bouts, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic meet in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. Kicking off the action, 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) of Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan and Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida duel in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Zepeda vs Prograis tickets

Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 26 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA are on sale.

Zepeda vs Prograis tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis

Boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Zepeda vs Prograis Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Zepeda vs Prograis fight card

The full Zepeda vs Prograis lineup can be found below.

Main card

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title

Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – WBC and WBO light flyweight titles

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco, 8 rounds, welterweight

Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera, 6 rounds, middleweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Perales Osorio, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jacob Macalolooy vs. Terrance Jarmon, 6 rounds, welterweight