Paul Gallen (14-2-1, 8 KOs) and Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs) square off in the rematch at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, November 23. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 and the rest of fight card live stream on Kayo.

Paul Gallen weighed-in at 103.3 kg. Justin Hodges showed 103.04 kg. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

On the top of fight card Michael Zerafa (30-4-0) and Danilo Creati (8-0-0) battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 72.44 and 71.58 kg, respectively.

Among other bouts, Paulo Aokuso (2-0-0) David Zegarra (35-8-1) meet in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Aokuso came in at 78.6 kg. Zegarra was 86.18 kg.

Get Gallen vs Hodges 2 full ight card and weigh-in results below.

Gallen vs Hodges 2 fight card

Main card

Paul Gallen (103.3) vs. Justin Hodges (103.04), 6 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Zerafa (72.44) vs. Danilo Creati (71.58), 10 rounds, middleweight

Paulo Aokuso (78.6) vs. David Zegarra (86.18), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (109.02) vs. Jaiman Lowe (135.64), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ty Telford (66.5) vs. Joel Taylor (65.92), 10 rounds, welterweight

Liam Talivaa (106.82) vs. Louis Marsters (97.58), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Koen Mazoudier (69.7) vs. Wade Ryan (69.4), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary card

Shanell Dargan (55.82) vs. Chandni Mehra (56.74), 4 rounds, featherweight

Daniel Suluka-Fifita (113.66) vs. Bryce Jones (112), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Browne (69.94) vs. Jorge Kapeen (69.36), 6 rounds, super welterweight

Tywarna Campbell (59.92) vs. Deanha Hobbs (58.36), 5 rounds, super featherweight

George Peterson (127.2) vs. Gary Phillips (108.12), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Pengue (69.74) vs. Benjamin Hussain (69.78), 8 rounds, super welterweight