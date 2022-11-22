Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has a new opponent for his “Heisman Night” outing on Saturday, December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Brooklyn native faces former European champion Sandor Martin, who replaces initially announced Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. The latter contracted a non-COVID-related illness and was forced to withdraw.

Lopez and Martin square off in a final eliminator for the WBC junior welterweight world title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Tickers for the event can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin

Brooklyn native Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs), the former lightweight king, made his junior welterweight debut in August with a seventh-round stoppage over Pedro Campa. He hopes to become a two-weight world champion in 2023, but the WBO No. 1 junior welterweight contender must first defeat the slippery Spanish southpaw.

Martin (40-2, 13 KOs), who hails from Barcelona, authored the 2021 Upset of the Year when he stunned Mikey Garcia by majority decision and sent the four-weight world champion into retirement. Martin, ranked in the top 15 by all four major sanctioning organizations, followed up the Garcia triumph with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Felix in April.

“We wish Jose Pedraza a speedy recovery, but we look forward to facing Sandor Martin. He was the opponent we originally wanted for Heisman Night at Madison Square Garden,” Lopez said. “I will continue to silence the doubters as I take over the 140-pound division. I look forward to giving my hometown fans a special night of boxing.”

Martin said: “I’ve dreamed of fighting in a main event at Madison Square Garden. This is my time. I’ve taken the risk, and I will take control against Teofimo Lopez on December 10th. I will give the fans what they want to see.”

Lopez vs Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Also on the card heavyweight sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson aims for his 13th straight knockout against Jerry “Slugger” Forrest. As well, Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar. Plus, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in a lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos.

Lopez vs Martin fight card

The current Lopez vs Martin fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – WBC junior welterweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweight