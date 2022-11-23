Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin media workout (video)

Former heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte returns to action against Jermaine Franklin in main event live stream on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night. Video from Camden Boxing Club is available up top.

In the co-main event Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman battle it out for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight strap against Ricards Bolotniks. In addition, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight belt against Anahi Sanchez.

