Undefeated Gervonta Davis has a date for his next fight, as five-time world champion faces unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the WBA lightweight title on the line. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest attractions, capturing five world titles through three divisions, including the WBA lightweight title he currently holds. After blasting out the previously unbeaten Rolando Romero with a single punch in May, Davis returns to take on Hector Luis Garcia needing to pave the way for the recently announced blockbuster clash against unbeaten star Ryan Garcia in the Spring of 2023.

The WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), who represented the Dominican Republic in the 2016 Olympics, is coming off a spectacular 2022 with two marquee victories. Now training in Las Vegas, García scored one of the biggest upsets of the year in February, when he defeated then-unbeaten Chris Colbert, before capturing the world title with a decisive unanimous decision over incumbent Roger Gutierrez in August.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia tickets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia tickets to witness all the action at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7 are on sale.

Davis vs Garcia tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

The date when Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 8. Broadcast details are yet to be determined.

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Garcia undercard, as well as the international live stream information is expected to be announced shortly.