Paul Gallen (14-2-1, 8 KOs) and Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs) square off in the rematch at Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, November 23. The event billed as “One More Time” follows their first fight in September when Gal took the victory by TKO in the third round. The second encounter marks the final outing of the former rugby league star turned pro boxer. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight. On the top of the card Michael Zerafa (30-4-0) and unbeaten Danilo Creati (8-0-0) battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Among Gallen vs Hodges 2 undercard bouts, Paulo Aokuso (2-0-0) and David Zegarra (35-8-1) meet in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Sio Siua Taukeiaho makes his boxing debut in a four-round heavyweight clash against Jaiman Lowe (0-1). Plus, Ty Telford (8-1-1, 4 KOs) takes on Joel Taylor (8-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant Australian welterweight title. In addition, Liam Talivaa (2-0, 1 KOs) goes up against Louis Marsters (2-3, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight and Koen Mazoudier (10-2, 4 KOs) duels Wade Ryan (20-10, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, November 23

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST

Prelims: 5 pm AEDT / 4 pm AEST / 2 pm AWST

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Gallen vs Hodges 2 from practically anywhere.

Gallen vs Hodges 2 fight card

Get Gallen vs Hodges 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati, 10 rounds, middleweight

Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor, 10 rounds, welterweight

Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary card

Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra, 4 rounds, featherweight

Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs, 5 rounds, super featherweight

George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain, 8 rounds, super welterweight