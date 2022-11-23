Search
Boxing

Gallen vs Hodges 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard – Michael Zerafa vs Danilo Creati

Stream Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 results live from Sydney
Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges faceoff | Facebook / No Limit Boxing

Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2: Heavyweight clash live from Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney

Paul Gallen (14-2-1, 8 KOs) and Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs) square off in the rematch at Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, November 23. The event billed as “One More Time” follows their first fight in September when Gal took the victory by TKO in the third round. The second encounter marks the final outing of the former rugby league star turned pro boxer. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight. On the top of the card Michael Zerafa (30-4-0) and unbeaten Danilo Creati (8-0-0) battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Among Gallen vs Hodges 2 undercard bouts, Paulo Aokuso (2-0-0) and David Zegarra (35-8-1) meet in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Sio Siua Taukeiaho makes his boxing debut in a four-round heavyweight clash against Jaiman Lowe (0-1). Plus, Ty Telford (8-1-1, 4 KOs) takes on Joel Taylor (8-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant Australian welterweight title. In addition, Liam Talivaa (2-0, 1 KOs) goes up against Louis Marsters (2-3, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight and Koen Mazoudier (10-2, 4 KOs) duels Wade Ryan (20-10, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, November 23
Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST
Prelims: 5 pm AEDT / 4 pm AEST / 2 pm AWST

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Gallen vs Hodges 2 from practically anywhere.

Stream Gallen vs Hodges 2 live on Kayo

Gallen vs Hodges 2 fight card

Get Gallen vs Hodges 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Michael Zerafa vs. Danilo Creati, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Paulo Aokuso vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Sio Siua Taukeiaho vs. Jaiman Lowe, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ty Telford vs. Joel Taylor, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Liam Talivaa vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges 2 on weight in Sydney

Preliminary card

  • Shanell Dargan vs. Chandni Mehra, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Daniel Suluka-Fifita vs. Bryce Jones, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tommy Browne vs. Jorge Kapeen, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Tywarna Campbell vs. Deanha Hobbs, 5 rounds, super featherweight
  • George Peterson vs. Gary Phillips, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Michael Pengue vs. Benjamin Hussain, 8 rounds, super welterweight
