Former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana goes up against two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) of Long Beach, California in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC super lightweight title live stream on FITE.

Ahead of the event 33-year-old “Rougarou” laid out the reasons why he thinks he can beat Zepeda and claim another world title.

“Zepeda’s never fought a southpaw this elusive, a southpaw that is strong like I am, a southpaw that has defense and a southpaw who has a chin on top of that,” said Prograis (via press release sent out by Probellum).

“I feel like you can hit me with anything, it’s not going to do anything. But the main thing is he hasn’t fought a workhorse like me, it is one of my strongest suits. I work so hard in training camp, I kill myself. And on top of that, there is my hunger.”

‘My name will be really, really high on the list’

Prograis lost WBA belt by majority decision against Josh Taylor in October 2019 in London. Since then he secured three straight victories against Juan Heraldez, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna.

“When people introduce me, they do so as ‘the former champ’ you, but I want to be the current champion. And not only that, I want to be known as the best in the world in my division.”

“That is even more important to me than being a champion, it’s to be the best in the world in my division.”

“There will always be debates but after Saturday, my name will be really, really high on the list. You have other fighters that are good, but I think after Saturday, my name should be at the top of the 140lbs list.”

In the co-main event Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO) of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina square off in a ten-rounder with the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles on the line.

