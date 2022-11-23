Bellator MMA returns to Ireland on Saturday, February 25 with Bellator 291 fight card taking place at 3Arena in Dublin. In the main event Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley square off in the welterweight title unification.

Welterweight world champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) returns to the Bellator cage after the heroic defense of his home country of Ukraine, and is set for a rematch against interim titleist Logan Storley (14-1). Amosov is one of the top fighters in the world and currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in all of MMA. Perfect through his first 26 professional fights, he is only three wins away from eclipsing retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 29 consecutive wins.

Storley, a four-time NCAA D1 All-American wrestler at the University of Minnesota, will look to make the necessary adjustments to spoil Amosov’s entry into the history book and avenge his sole professional blemish when he dropped a tense split decision to the Ukrainian in November 2020. The 30-year-old Kill Cliff FC product is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

Bellator 291 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 on Saturday, February 25 at at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland are on sale.

Bellator 291 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 in the US

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 will air live on Showtime in the United States on Saturday, February 25 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary portion of the event will air free-to-watch beginning at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, and Pluto TV.

The co-main event of the evening will feature SBG Ireland’s own No. 3-ranked featherweight Pedro Carvalho (13-6) of Portugal taking on No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3), a Canadian fighter who trains out of the acclaimed Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. With more than a year of steady trash talking escalating a feud that is ready to boil over, this is a must-watch grudge match.

Also highlighting the Showtime-televised main card is a female featherweight rematch pitting No. 3 featherweight Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) against New Zealand’s Janay Harding (6-6).

The event’s Eurocentric preliminary card will spotlight several of Ireland’s favorite Bellator fighters, as well as a host of top continental prospects and contenders.

Two 2022 Submission of the Year contenders will square off as once-beaten SBG Ireland’s Luca Poclit (8-1) meets fellow unorthodox submission threat Oliver Enkamp (11-3) in a welterweight matchup. Also at 170 pounds, Italy’s Daniele Scatizzi (12-6) will face undefeated Ukrainian Dmytrii Hrytsenko (7-0).

In other thrilling action, No. 9 light heavyweight Karl Moore (10-2) returns to the 3Arena following a dazzling performance against fellow top-10 ranked Karl Albrektsson to face Poland’s Maciej Ró?a?ski (14-3), while Wexford, Ireland’s Brian Moore (15-9) looks to similarly build off his Bellator 285 momentum when he welcomes Luca Iovine (18-8) to the Bellator cage.

Additionally, a pair of fantastic featherweight fights will pit Richie Smullen (9-2-1) returning in a must-see matchup against Piotr Niedzielski (17-4), while French phenom Asaël Adjoudj (4-1) will squares off against scintillating Scotsman Calum Murrie (5-3).

Meanwhile, a duo of middleweights from London Shootfighters will go to work as Mike Shipman (14-4) takes on SBG Ireland’s Charlie Ward (10-5), and hungry Hungarian Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) will put his perfect record on the line against Andy Manzolo (26-9).

Lastly, newly signed BJJ Black Belt Jena Bishop (4-0) makes her Bellator debut in a female flyweight fight against Greece’s Elina Kallionidou (9-4).

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

The current Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Preliminary card

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo

Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop